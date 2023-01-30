Vizcaino's practice squad contract with the Cowboys expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Vizcaino's short tenure with Dallas will come to an end less than two weeks after signing with the team's practice squad Jan. 18. The 26-year-old was brought in by the Cowboys after the team's starting kicker Brett Maher went 1-for-5 on extra-point attempts in the wild-card win over Tampa Bay. However, Vizcaino was not elevated for the subsequent loss to San Francisco in the divisional round, so he never wound up appearing in a game for Dallas. Vizcaino now will look to land a deal elsewhere heading into the 2023 campaign.