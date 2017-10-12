Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Held out of Thursday's practice
Smith (back) did not practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the back problems, Smith was active for Week 5's game against the Packers. With La'el Collins (ankle) also held out of Thursday's session, it looks like the Cowboys are taking a cautious approach with their linemen heading into the bye week, and there doesn't appear to be any real concern surrounding either's injury.
