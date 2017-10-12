Play

Smith (back) did not practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the back problems, Smith was active for Week 5's game against the Packers. With La'el Collins (ankle) also held out of Thursday's session, it looks like the Cowboys are taking a cautious approach with their linemen heading into the bye week, and there doesn't appear to be any real concern surrounding either's injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories