Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Will play Thursday
Smith (groin) is listed as active for Thursday's contest against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Smith returned from a two game absence last week in the Cowboys' loss to the Chargers. He subsequently spent the week on the team's injury report, but now looks good to go Thursday barring any setbacks.
