Martin (ankle) was able to log a limited practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Martin exited the team's Week 2 win over the Jets late with the injury and did not practice Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction for the veteran guard. However, if he were to be unable to play Sunday, Chuma Edoga (elbow) and T.J. Bass would be potential starters at right guard against the Cardinals.