Martin (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Martin was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bills, and he wasn't able to return. It's unclear how severe the issue is, but it doesn't bode well that he wasn't able to practice at all to begin Week 16 prep. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Martin will "definitely have a chance to play this week," per Machota, but it bears keeping an eye on his status for the remainder of the practice week.