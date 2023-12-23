Martin (thigh) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan Dallas reports.

Martin was knocked out of the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Bills with a thigh injury and did not return. He started the week with back-to-back DNP's before logging a limited practice session Friday to give himself a chance to play Sunday. If Martin is unable to play, T.J. Bass figures to move into the starting right guard spot.