Martin (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Martin was limited in practice Friday, but he'll play Sunday against Miami, which should be good news for the Dallas offensive line. The Notre Dame product should start at right guard.
