Martin (illness) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin was expected to play in the Cowboys' regular-season finale as the team vies for the NFC East title Sunday. However, it appears the 33-year-old came down with an ailment prior to Sunday's 4:25 pm E.T. kickoff, leaving him sidelined. With left guard Tyler Smith (foot) also sidelined Sunday, the Cowboys will likely turn to T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman as their starting offensive guards.