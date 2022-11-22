The Rams waived Henderson (knee) on Tuesday.
One day removed from coach Sean McVay explaining away Henderson's lack of usage during Sunday's loss at New Orleans as a knee issue from pregame, the Rams now may be moving on from the fourth-year pro. There's a chance this is a procedural move, and the team will sign Henderson back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. But any team can claim him by Wednesday's deadline, so he could find himself with a different organization in the near future.
