Bruton announced Monday that he has retired from professional football, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

A fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2009, Bruton spent seven of his eight NFL seasons in Denver, playing a key reserve role in the secondary and serving as a special teams ace during the team's run to the championship in Super Bowl 50. He latched on with the Redskins in 2016, playing in four games before suffering a season-ending concussion. He finishes his career with 190 total tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in 108 games (12 starts).

