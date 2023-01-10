Webb reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Webb stepped in as the Giants' starting quarterback Week 18 with top signal-caller Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both active but not participating. As a result, the 6-foot-5 Webb went 23-for-40 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown as well as six rushes for 41 yards and a score on the ground. Webb also handled all 63 of the team's offensive snaps while making the second appearance of his career. Expect the 27-year-old to serve as the Giants' next-best option at quarterback if either Jones or Taylor sustain an injury during the team's upcoming playoff appearance.