site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-davis-webb-bumps-up-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Davis Webb: Bumps up from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Webb was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
Webb has not seen the field in 2022. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both healthy, it is unlikely Webb gets any game action and will provide insurance in case of injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 29 min read