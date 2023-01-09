Webb completed 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while adding 41 rushing yards and a TD on six carries in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Making his first career NFL start with the Giants sitting most of their starters in a season finale that had little on the line for them, Webb didn't have much luck stretching the field as only one of his completions went for more than 16 yards, but that one was a 25-yard score to Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both free agents in the offseason, it's possible Webb could return and have a bigger role for the Giants in 2023, but more likely he'll be looking for a depth role again next season.