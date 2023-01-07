Webb, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is expected to serve as the Giants' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With the Giants locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Giants won't take any chances with top signal-caller Daniel Jones, who is expected to be inactive for the contest. Though Tyrod Taylor has served as Jones' top backup all season, the Giants plan to keep him in the No. 2 role once again in Week 18, setting up Webb to make the second appearance of his NFL career. Over his three outings in the preseason with New York, Webb completed 60 of 81 pass attempts for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while carrying five times for 12 yards.