Demaryius Thomas: Cut loose by Houston
The Texans will release Thomas (Achilles) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Traded from Denver to Houston on Oct. 30, the 31-year-old wide receiver caught 23 of 33 targets for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Texans before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16. The timing of the injury could make it a challenge to be ready for Week 1 of 2019, but there hasn't been any indication of Thomas pondering retirement. He should draw some interest around the league as a potential second or third option at wide receiver once he's healthy. The Texans figure to move forward with DeAndre Hopkins (shoulder), Will Fuller (knee) and Keke Coutee as their three-wide alignment, hoping for better injury luck in 2019.
