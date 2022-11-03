Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that it's a "good possibility" that Jackson will be elevated from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Saints.

Jackson signed with the Ravens on Oct. 19, but he wasn't added to the 53-man active roster ahead of either of the past two games. The 35-year-old speedster looks like he'll finally get an opportunity to dress Monday, and a strong performance versus New Orleans could bolster his chances of earning a permanent spot on the 53-man roster once he's exhausted his three elevations from the practice squad. Baltimore has a need for a downfield threat to complement new No. 1 wideout Devin Duvernay after Harbaugh announced Thursday that Rashod Bateman (foot) will require season-ending Lisfranc surgery.