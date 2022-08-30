Williams was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Matt Lombardo of Heavy On Sports reports.
Williams failed to make the team after he turned 11 carries into 60 yards this preseason. Additionally, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the running back isn't expected to return to Green Bay's practice squad, so he'll be looking for a new team.
