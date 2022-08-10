Williams signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Williams most recently played in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars, but he started his professional career with the Packers. The 2019 sixth-round pick made seven appearances during his first two seasons with Green Bay, totaling 17 offensive snaps and 62 special-teams snaps. The Packers aren't planning on playing Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon during the preseason opener, and Kylin Hill (knee) remains on the PUP list, so the 25-year-old Williams will likely operate as an emergency back behind Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and B.J. Baylor against the 49ers on Friday.