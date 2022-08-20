Williams had five carries for 24 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.
Williams has run the ball eight times through two exhibition contests, and he is averaging a healthy 6.6 yards per tote. While Williams has been effective, he did not take a carry until the second half in either game, and he remains fifth on the depth chart among healthy Packers running backs.
