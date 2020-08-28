site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Avery Moss: Back in Miami
RotoWire Staff
Aug 28, 2020
Dolphins re-signed Moss on Thursday.
Moss had been cut by the Dolphins back in July, but he'll now get another chance to carve out a depth role with the team. He played a fair reserve role for Miami last season, during which he logged 25 tackles (11 solo) in 11 contests.
