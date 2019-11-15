Play

Moss (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Moss has logged two consecutive full practice sessions, but he hasn't yet managed to fully work through his ankle issue. Still, the depth defensive end looks to be trending towards suiting up versus Buffalo on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories