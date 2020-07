Moss was let go by the Dolphins on Sunday.

This news is a bit surprising, especially considering Moss logged 353 defensive snaps last season to go along with 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble across 11 regular-season games in 2019. Moss' departure opens the door for possible opportunity to give Zach Sieler and Jason Strowbridge an increased snap count heading into the 2020 season.