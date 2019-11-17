Play

Moss (knee) is active Week 11 against Buffalo.

Moss was limited in practice to start the week, but returned as a full participant in the final two days, setting the stage for him to take the field Week 11. He should have a role in the defensive line rotation, as fellow defensive end Taco Charlton is inactive due to an elbow injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories