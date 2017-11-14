McCain (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Panthers.

McCain was slapped with the questionable tag due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week against the Raiders. He's seen around 30 snaps on defense per game this season, averaging three tackles per contest. Those numbers are a reasonable expectation for him Monday now that he's been given the green light to play.

