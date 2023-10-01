Williams (groin) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Miami will be without their starting center this Sunday after he suffered a groin injury during the team's Week 3 win over Denver. Liam Eichenberg is expected to fill in for Williams on the Dolphins' offensive line.
More News
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Questionable Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Day-to-day with groin•
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Wants new contract•
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Likely moving to center•
-
Dolphins' Connor Williams: Finds new home in Miami•