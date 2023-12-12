Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday that Williams (knee) is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in Week 13, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams had missed four games with a groin issue earlier in the year, and he now won't be able to return until next season after suffering a torn ACL on Monday night. Liam Eichenberg, who's started eight games at multiple positions on the Dolphins' offensive line in 2023, is expected to assume the starting center duties for the remainder of the season.