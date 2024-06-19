Williams (knee) expects to be ready for the start of the 2024 season and plans to sign with a team before the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams sustained a torn ACL in December and finished out the 2023 campaign on Miami's injured reserve. The 27-year-old center started 26 games over the past two seasons with the Dolphins, though he battled injuries and appeared in just nine contests last season. Williams will likely look to sign with a team in need of interior offensive line depth this offseason.