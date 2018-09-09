Dolphins' David Fales: Not suiting up Sunday
Fales is a healthy inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Fales was beaten out by Brock Osweiler for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill. It looked like Fales was outplaying Osweiler through most of training camp and preseason, but the Dolphins appear to be more comfortable having a backup with significant starting experience.
