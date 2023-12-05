Smythe was not targeted during Sunday's 45-15 win over the Commanders.
Smythe didn't factor into the Dolphins' gameplan Week 13, with the offense instead electing to show off the speed of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. The starting tight end doesn't possess fantasy value aside from deep formats, especially with Julian Hill getting more involved on offense.
