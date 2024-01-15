Smythe secured three of four targets for 12 yards during Saturday's 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs. Across 16 regular-season appearances, he racked up 35 catches for 366 yards (43 targets) without a touchdown.

Smythe put together a career-best season as a pass-catcher while operating as Miami's top tight end for the first time, barely edging out his 34-357-0 line from 2021. Of course, Smythe's real usefulness to coach Mike McDaniel's scheme comes as a blocker, which is how he was deployed for the majority of his 757 offensive snaps. He remains under contract with the Dolphins for two more seasons, though the team has a potential 'out' after the 2024 campaign.