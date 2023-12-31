Smythe caught three passes for 54 yards on three targets in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Smythe did a good job Sunday, producing the second-most receiving yardage for Miami on the fifth-most targets. The problem is that Smythe rarely sees more than three targets in a given game, and unless a fantasy league gives points for blocking it's unlikely that Smythe will ever be as useful in fantasy football as he is in real life for the Dolphins. With that said, Smythe is a three-down player for the Dolphins and an important part of their offensive foundation.