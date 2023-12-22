Smythe (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Smythe was limited in all three of Miami's practices during the week, but there's no concern over his availability come Sunday. He continues to see plenty of playing time but is used primarily for blocking in a Miami offense that predominantly features its wide receivers and running backs in the passing game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Busy with Tyreek Hill absent•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Another quiet performance•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Cleared for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Upgrades to limited practice•