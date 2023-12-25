Smythe secured all five of his targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Smythe set new season-high marks in both yards and targets, while also playing his highest share of offensive snaps (84 percent) since Miami's Week 10 bye. The tight end still hasn't scored a TD this season, but Smythe is at least seeing more volume heading into a tough Week 17 matchup against the Ravens. He's drawn 12 targets in his last three appearances, posting an 11-104-0 line.