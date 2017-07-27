The Dolphins activated Smith (undisclosed) from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.

It was unclear what type of injury Smith was dealing with, but his activation from the PUP list is imperative to his hopes of making the final roster. The Virginia product is looking to secure a role providing depth on the offensive line.

