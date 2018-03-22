Dolphins' Frank Gore: Back in Miami

Gore has signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, ESPN.com reports.

It's a homecoming for Gore, who was born in Miami and played his college ball for the University of Miami. Even behind a shaky Colts line in an offense minus franchise QB Andrew Luck, Gore, who turns 35 in May, still managed 961 rushing yards and three TDs on 261 carries to go along with 29 catches for 245 yards and a receiving score in 2017. Meanwhile, Gore suited up for a full slate for the seventh consecutive season. With the Dolphins, Gore will team up with third-year back Kenyan Drake, who finished last season with 133 carries for 644 yards and three TDs, while adding 32 catches. It's a timeshare that figures to favor Drake, but with enough touches, Gore could still grind out a degree of fantasy utility in 2018.