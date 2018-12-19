Coach Adam Gase said he doesn't know if Gore (foot) wants to continue playing football, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It was widely assumed the 35-year-old running back signed with Miami for a farewell tour, but he might consider playing another season after he posted his best mark for yards per carry (4.6) since 2012. Gore may also be hesitant to end his career on a down note, finishing out his 2018 campaign on injured reserve to snap a streak of 126 consecutive games played. As for the immediate future, rookie fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage is set to replace Gore in a backfield timeshare with Kenyan Drake, though Brandon Bolden may also get a few opportunities.