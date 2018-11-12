Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Avoids major injury
Grant (leg) won't require surgery and is considered week-to-week with the expectation that he'll play again this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant's season appeared to be in jeopardy after the receiver pulled up lame while running a route during Sunday's loss to the Packers. Fortunately, it appears Grant avoided any sort of long-term injury -- including a severe aggravation of the Achilles injury he entered the game with, which many feared could be the case. With the Dolphins on bye in Week 11, its possible Grant may not even need to miss a game. Considering DeVante Parker (shoulder) can also be considered questionable for Miami's Week 12 matchup against Indianapolis, Leonte Carroo could be headed for a heightened role for a game or two.
