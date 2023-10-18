Ramsey (knee) will practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey underwent surgery to address a torn left meniscus in July, but he's nearing a return to action, well before original projections that had him likely to sit out until December. Wolfe adds that Ramsey won't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, but a Week 8 return against the Patriots could be a realistic outcome for the star cornerback if he progresses through practice as Miami's training staff hopes. Ramsey's return could provide a significant defensive boost for the Dolphins, who are off to a 5-1 start primarily due to their league-best offense, which is averaging 37.2 PPG.