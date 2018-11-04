Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to field
James is back on the field for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
James initially exited Sunday's game due to a knee injury, as also reported by Beasley, but has managed to return to the field and appears unhindered. The starting right tackle will continue to protect quarterback Brock Osweiler against Gang Green's pass rush.
