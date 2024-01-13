Waddle (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs.

Waddle, who has missed two straight games due to a high-ankle sprain, logged limited listings Tuesday through Thursday before being deemed questionable for Saturday's contest. With his availability confirmed, Waddle is in line to reclaim a key role in Miami's passing offense in the absence of any in-game setbacks or limitations alongside fellow starting wideout Tyreek Hill. The duo will have to contend with frigid playing conditions in Kansas City, a variable that has a chance to hamper the upside of the Dolphins' passing attack in the team's postseason opener.