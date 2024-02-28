General manager Chris Grier said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Dolphins have "no thoughts of trading [Waddle]," Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Grier dismissed recent rumors of Waddle being a trade candidate for Miami, saying "he'll be around here for a long time." Teammate Tyreek Hill recently weighed in on Twitter to shoot down discourse about such a trade, as did Waddle himself, so it's unsurprising to see the Dolphins' top brass take a similar stance. The third-year pro recently became the first wideout in Miami's history to record three straight 1,000 yard seasons, posting a 72-1,014-4 receiving line across 14 regular-season games in 2023. Waddle has one more year on his rookie deal, plus a potential fifth-year option, giving the Dolphins plenty of time to negotiate a long-term contract.