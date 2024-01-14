Waddle (ankle) brought in two of five targets for 31 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Waddle was able to suit up after putting in three limited practices during the week following a two-game absence to close out the regular season. However, as his final numbers indicate, the third-year pro wasn't able to make any appreciable impact in the frigid temperatures. The disappointing conclusion to a once promising season aside, Waddle once again thrived as an ideal complement to Tyreek Hill in 2023, posting a 72-1,014-4 line over 104 targets -- his third 1,000-yard tally in as many NFL campaigns -- and adding three carries for 12 yards across 14 games. With Waddle heading into the final year of his contract in 2024, the potential for an extension for the 2021 first-round pick figures to be the subject of plenty of discussion this offseason.