Waddle (ankle) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was also listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, so unless he logs a 'full' listing Thursday he figures to approach Saturday's wild-card game in Kansas City with an injury designation. Waddle has missed two straight games with a high-ankle sprain, but earlier this week coach Mike McDaniel expressed his optimism about the wideout's chances of returning to action this weekend, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.