Waddle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs.

Waddle has missed two straight games with a high-ankle sprain, but the wideout's limited practice listings Tuesday through Thursday give him a chance to return to action for Miami's postseason opener. If Waddle is deemed active for Saturday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll be in a position to reclaim a key role in his team's passing offense alongside fellow starting wideout Tyreek Hill in frigid playing conditions in Kansas City. In 14 games prior to missing time with the ankle injury, Waddle recorded a 72-1,014-4 receiving line on 104 targets. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Waddle hasn't experienced any setbacks this week, while expressing his optimism about the pass catcher's chances of returning to action this weekend.