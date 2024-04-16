General manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that he expects the Dolphins to pick up Waddle's fifth-year option, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins have consistently stated a desire to come to terms with Waddle on a long-term contract, and Grier specifically dismissed trade rumors earlier this offseason. The third-year pro has recorded three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, becoming the first wideout to do so in franchise history, and there's little question of his value as a No. 2 read behind Tyreek Hill. Picking up Waddle's fifth-year option will keep him under contract with the Dolphins for two more seasons.