Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Has so-so showing Friday
Rosen completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions during Friday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers.
Getting the starting nod over graybeard Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen didn't really flash but also didn't make a drastic error, if one looks at the box score. On a positive note, Rosen's stat line could have been better if not for a handful of drops between Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki. On the other side of the coin, Rosen threw the ball directly into the hands of Bucs corner Jamel Dean on third-and-five late in the first half, but Dean couldn't corral the pass. Rosen appears to be behind Fitzpatrick for the Week 1 start at the midpoint of exhibition play, but two games remain to change the mind of coach Brian Flores.
