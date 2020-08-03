Coach Brian Flores didn't say if Rosen as requested a trade or release, merely saying that the young quarterback can earn reps based on his practice performance, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The comment about earning reps feels like empty coach-speak, considering the Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa in their QBs room. Common sense suggests Rosen is the odd man out, or at least No. 3 in the pecking order for practice snaps. His rookie contract is fully guaranteed, so the Dolphins won't gain anything but a roster spot if they release him.