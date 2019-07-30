Alonso was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Alonso has dealt with knee and head injuries to this point in his career, so the team could have elected to give the veteran a rest day. In his stead, Terrill Hanks took over his position during practice. Following practice Alonso said the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and should only miss a "practice or two", per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.