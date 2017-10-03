Pouncey will eventually need to have hip replacement surgery and it could shorten his career, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Pouncey missed 11 games last season because of the hip and is fully aware that it could crop up again at any time. Doctors have told Pouncey that he will likely need the replacement surgery within the next 5-10 years but as of now, the hip feels great and will remain the starting center for Miami.