Gaskin carried 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 yards on five catches (five targets) during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.

Gaskin struggled to the tune of 3.6 yards per carry but still managed to come through with his second-highest totals of the season in carries and rushing yards. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and rounded out his performance with five receptions for the third time in the last four games. Gaskin's yardage totals aren't elite, but he's received 61 touches over the last three games and could get a few more chances in the red zone moving forward for a surprisingly productive Dolphins offense. Gaskin will look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Broncos.